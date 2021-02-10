Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $97.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.06.

SPG opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

