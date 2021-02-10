Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BTIG Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.