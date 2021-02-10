Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in VMware by 782.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.51. 19,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,594. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

