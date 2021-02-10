Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 34,171 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

