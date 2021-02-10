Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 298,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.25. 11,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.50 and its 200 day moving average is $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

