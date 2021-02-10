Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.