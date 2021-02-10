Silchester International Investors LLP Has $476.78 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,665,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248,810 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group accounts for 32.6% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $476,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,425,000. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

