Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $250.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $216.90 and last traded at $216.43, with a volume of 8629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.60.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $24,544,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Signature Bank by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

