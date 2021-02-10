Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

