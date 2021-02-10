Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,662.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

