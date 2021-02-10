ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $55,165.52

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $55,165.52 and approximately $73.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

