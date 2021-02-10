Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Receives €169.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.56 ($208.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

ETR:SAE traded down €13.00 ($15.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €219.00 ($257.65). 111,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €238.00 ($280.00). The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €172.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.