Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Receives €169.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.56 ($208.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ETR:SAE traded down €13.00 ($15.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €219.00 ($257.65). 111,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €238.00 ($280.00). The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €172.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

