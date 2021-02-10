Shivom (OMX) Market Cap Reaches $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

