Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 447,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

