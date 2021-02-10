Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 30,582 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,582 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 1.96% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

