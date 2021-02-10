Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 20,258 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,258 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 745,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.