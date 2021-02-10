Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 135,075 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

