Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter.

BIT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

