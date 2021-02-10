Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

