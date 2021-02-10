SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

