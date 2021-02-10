Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Down to $70.90

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $68.20. Severfield shares last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 13,973 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £217.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.55.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

