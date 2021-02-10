Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of Sesen Bio worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

