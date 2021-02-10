ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.04

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.04 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 4241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,491 in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 342,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.