ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $598.00

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $598.00 and last traded at $597.48, with a volume of 3788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $589.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,461 shares of company stock valued at $37,707,404. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.