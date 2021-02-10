ServiceNow (NOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $655.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $610.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $611.00 to $631.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $538.00 to $595.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $575.00 to $600.00.

1/19/2021 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/15/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $560.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $570.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

NOW stock opened at $581.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.44. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,461 shares of company stock worth $37,707,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 425,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

