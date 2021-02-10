ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,706 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.13 on Tuesday, reaching $581.78. 1,633,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $74,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

