ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $566.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

ServiceNow stock opened at $581.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.95 and its 200 day moving average is $501.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,461 shares of company stock worth $37,707,404. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Balentine LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

