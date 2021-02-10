Serum (SRM) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Serum has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and $196.54 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00097854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

