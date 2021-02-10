Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 4,692,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,419,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

