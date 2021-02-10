Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Up 18.5%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares shot up 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.73. 8,892,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 4,121,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 230.34%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

