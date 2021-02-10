SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee Sells 11,500 Shares

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LEDS opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SemiLEDs Co. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.