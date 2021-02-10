SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -167.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,138,648.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08. Insiders have sold 546,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,060 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.