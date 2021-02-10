SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II Sells 18,416 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $462,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,869,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,030,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

