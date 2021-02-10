SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells $584,517.28 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,989,384.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,508,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,758. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

