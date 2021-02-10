Seaport Global Securities Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

