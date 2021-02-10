Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

