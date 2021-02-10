Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

