Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,925. The firm has a market cap of $862.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seacor by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.