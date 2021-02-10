Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $149.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $$97.98 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.