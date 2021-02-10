Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 386,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

