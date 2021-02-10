Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

