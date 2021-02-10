Scentre Group (SCG.AX) (SCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Scentre Group (SCG.AX) (ASX:SCG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49.
Scentre Group (SCG.AX) Company Profile
