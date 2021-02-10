Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Electric Power by 47.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AEP opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

