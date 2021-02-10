Savant Capital LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 145,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.