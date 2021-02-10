Savant Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. TIAA FSB increased its position in S&P Global by 125.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 149,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.43. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

