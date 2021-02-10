Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in McKesson by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

