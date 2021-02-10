Sapphire Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,634.00 (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $88.69 million and approximately $255,634.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029597 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 510,246,839 coins and its circulating supply is 492,100,350 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

Sapphire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

