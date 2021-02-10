Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €61.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.99 and its 200 day moving average is €70.23.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

