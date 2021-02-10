Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading Up 4%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 9,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

About Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

