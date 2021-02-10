salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.